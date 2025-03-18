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Ottawa Treaty
Tag:
Ottawa Treaty
Landmine casualties reach 4-year high amid treaty withdrawals
01 Dec 2025-13:34
Poland, Baltic states set to withdraw from landmine treaty
18 Mar 2025-17:04
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