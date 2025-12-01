Landmine casualties reach 4-year high amid treaty withdrawals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deaths and injuries from landmines and unexploded ordnance surged to a four-year high in 2024, with over 6,000 incidents reported, mostly affecting civilians, including women and children.

Conflicts in Syria and Myanmar, along with European countries exiting the Ottawa Treaty banning landmines, contributed to the rise. Funding cuts for mine clearance and survivor support have further worsened the situation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Experts warn that the withdrawals and continued use of mines by non-signatory states risk undermining global efforts to protect civilians from these deadly weapons.

