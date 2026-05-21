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Patriarch Shio Iii
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Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Shio III has called for prayers for what he described as a “great reconciliation” with Abkhazians and Ossetians, saying the country’s reunification is a task that cannot be achieved through “human efforts alone”.25 May 2026-11:12
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said the government is ready to discuss tightening abortion legislation in consultation with the Georgian Orthodox Church, following a controversial sermon by Patriarch Shio III in which he described abortion as a “grave sin”.21 May 2026-12:25
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The South Caucasus is once again emerging as a focal point of major geopolitical competition. Against the backdrop of Armenia’s growing engagement with the European Union, Russia’s weakening influence in the region, and Georgia’s complex balancing act between the West and Moscow, new political realities are taking shape.21 May 2026-10:12
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