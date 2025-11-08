Azerbaijan’s foreign missions mark Victory Day’s 5th anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th anniversary of Victory Day is celebrated at Azerbaijan's foreign missions.

First at the events, attended by employee of foreign embassies, heads of diplomatic missions and military attachés, representatives of defense ministries, and other guests, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

Speakers highlighted the significance of the historic Victory achieved by the Azerbaijan Army in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. They spoke about the heroism of the Azerbaijani people, the bravery of the servicemen, and the historic achievements in protecting the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the country.

During the events, documentary films and videos dedicated to the Patriotic War were screened.

In the end, various musical performances and literary-artistic compositions presented at the events were met with great interest by the participants.

News.Az