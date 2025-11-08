Azerbaijan rules out sending peacekeepers to Gaza without full ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has no plans to send peacekeepers to Gaza unless hostilities between Israel and Hamas come to a complete halt, a government source told Reuters on Friday, News.Az reports.

“We do not want to put our troops in danger. This can only happen if military action is completely stopped,” the Azerbaijani source said.

As part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, Washington has held discussions with Azerbaijan, Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye about potential contributions to an International Stabilization Force (ISF) of around 20,000 troops.

The source added that any such deployment would require parliamentary approval. The head of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary security committee confirmed to Reuters that the committee had not yet received any draft bill regarding the issue.

A U.S.-drafted resolution at the United Nations would authorize the ISF to “use all necessary measures” — including the use of force if required — to stabilize the security situation in Gaza.

News.Az