Permanent Settlement Fund

The refugee and internally displaced persons (IDP) legislation adopted by the National Assembly over the 35 years since independence is now becoming part of history, as new laws of the Great Return are being written. This legislative act, which holds a special place in the history of parliament, will become a glorious chapter in the history of our nation and state in the future. The Great Return laws represent the key national idea signaling the end of the era of defeat, occupation, and displacement and the beginning of a victorious new century.

03 Jun 2026-12:30