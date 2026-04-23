Zurich Classic of New Orleans preview and key details

+ ↺ − 16 px

The PGA Tour heads to one of its most unique events of the season as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans gets underway, bringing together top players in a rare team format that replaces traditional individual competition.

Played at TPC Louisiana, the tournament begins on Thursday, April 23, with tee times starting early in the morning. The event runs through April 26 and features some of the biggest names in golf competing in pairs rather than solo play, News.Az reports, citing TWSN.

The Zurich Classic stands out as the only team-based event on the PGA Tour calendar. It combines two alternating formats over four rounds: four-ball, where each player plays their own ball and the best score counts, and foursomes, where teammates alternate shots using the same ball.

The competition has been part of the PGA Tour since 1938, but the current team format was introduced in 2017, adding a new strategic layer to the tournament and making teamwork just as important as individual skill.

This year’s field includes several high-profile pairings. Among the most talked-about teams are brothers Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick, who enter as early favorites based on strong recent form. Another key pairing is Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry, both of whom bring major championship experience and previous success in team-style play.

Lowry has already won the event in a previous edition, while Koepka is chasing valuable ranking benefits, including exemptions tied to PGA Tour status and signature events.

Defending champions Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin also return, looking to repeat their breakthrough victory from last season.

With alternating formats, unpredictable scoring swings, and the added pressure of relying on a partner, the Zurich Classic is widely regarded as one of the hardest PGA Tour events to forecast—but also one of the most entertaining for fans.

As the tournament begins, attention will focus not only on individual talent but also on which duo can stay consistent across four days of tightly linked teamwork.

News.Az