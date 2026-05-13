- News
- Philippine Senate
Tag:
Philippine Senate
-
Gunshots rang out near the Philippine Senate in a shocking security incident that triggered panic, raised concerns about political violence, and prompted an immediate response from law enforcement authorities.13 May 2026-20:35
-
-
Chaos erupted at the Philippine Senate in Manila on Wednesday after gunshots were heard inside the area as tensions grew over a possible attempt to arrest Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court.13 May 2026-16:49
-