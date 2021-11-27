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Phone Talks
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Islamic Republic is open to diplomacy if the United States drops what he described as its excessive demands and stops using threatening language.02 May 2026-13:48
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his country’s trust in the United States has been “completely destroyed” following two US and Israeli strikes on Iran during negotiations, and called on Washington to halt what he described as “provocative” rhetoric and actions.01 May 2026-10:01
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has praised what he described as Lebanon’s “exemplary resistance” to Israeli attacks and reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the country.01 May 2026-09:40
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has praised Spain for what he described as its “principled and honourable” stance against US-Israeli strikes on Iran, urging broader international action against what he called war crimes committed against Iranians.10 Apr 2026-11:36
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that his country remains serious about the resolute defence of its national sovereignty amid what he called continued unprovoked American-Israeli aggression.28 Mar 2026-12:36
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