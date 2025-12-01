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Power Systems
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India’s power demand has surged to a record high of 234 gigawatts as an intense heatwave sweeps across the country, forcing the government to mobilize all available resources to avoid blackouts.27 Apr 2026-11:27
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An Iranian missile that struck Israel’s Haifa refinery on Thursday damaged key electrical infrastructure, the company said in an update on Friday.20 Mar 2026-14:05
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Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems, a rooftop solar solutions provider, made a weak debut on India’s stock exchanges on Thursday. The stock listed at Rs 218.40 on the BSE, marking a 4.21% discount to the IPO price of Rs 228. On the NSE, it opened at Rs 220, down 3.51% from the IPO. The company’s market capitalization at listing was around Rs 6,692 crore.20 Nov 2025-12:58
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