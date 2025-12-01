Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems, a rooftop solar solutions provider, made a weak debut on India’s stock exchanges on Thursday. The stock listed at Rs 218.40 on the BSE, marking a 4.21% discount to the IPO price of Rs 228. On the NSE, it opened at Rs 220, down 3.51% from the IPO. The company’s market capitalization at listing was around Rs 6,692 crore.

20 Nov 2025-12:58