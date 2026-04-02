Practical Politics

At a time when a post-conflict phase is taking shape in the South Caucasus, recent statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are drawing particular attention regarding the region’s future political trajectory. In particular, his remarks on “abandoning genocide rhetoric” and “revisiting the agenda of historical justice” are being interpreted as signals of emerging realities both within Armenia and across the region. Although this approach is presented as an attempt to revise a long-established ideological line, the extent of its real political consequences remains uncertain.

02 Apr 2026-09:08