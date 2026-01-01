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Pregnant
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Anne Hathaway is officially expanding her family. The 43-year-old actress announced on Friday, June 19, that she is pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman. The star shared the happy news via an Instagram video set to Barbara Lewis’s "Baby I’m Yours," which featured her revealing her growing baby bump while wearing a flowy white dress.19 Jun 2026-20:15
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Iran has strongly condemned what it described as a violent assault by Dutch police on the pregnant wife of a Palestinian man, urging the Netherlands to investigate the incident and hold those responsible to account.01 Jun 2026-13:57
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A 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death in a car park after she honked her horn at a man.10 Apr 2026-01:09
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