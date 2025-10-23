Prices Surge

BP’s stock is on the rise, lifted by a rebound in oil prices and positive company developments. On October 23, BP shares in London traded around 431.8p, up about 2.5% from the previous day. In New York, BP’s American Depositary Shares closed at $34.32 on October 22, marking a roughly 3.5% gain. The stock is now near its highest levels in weeks, though still below its 52-week peak of around 471p.

23 Oct 2025-14:20