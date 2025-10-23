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Prices Surge
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A warning of higher condom prices by the world’s top maker has gone viral in China with the hashtag “condom prices rising” garnering more than 60 million views by yesterday on Chinese social media and stoking talk of stockpiling.24 Apr 2026-17:06
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Producer prices in the United States rose faster than expected in February, signaling persistent inflationary pressures that analysts warn could intensify further amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.18 Mar 2026-22:18
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Asian stocks rose to a six-week high on Friday as investors pushed for a year-end rally, while precious metals soared to record levels.26 Dec 2025-13:15
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Gold prices climbed sharply on Wednesday, continuing their upward momentum in both domestic and international markets, driven by a depreciating rupee and expectations of monetary easing in the United States.03 Dec 2025-13:43
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BP’s stock is on the rise, lifted by a rebound in oil prices and positive company developments. On October 23, BP shares in London traded around 431.8p, up about 2.5% from the previous day. In New York, BP’s American Depositary Shares closed at $34.32 on October 22, marking a roughly 3.5% gain. The stock is now near its highest levels in weeks, though still below its 52-week peak of around 471p.23 Oct 2025-14:20
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