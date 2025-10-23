BP shares jump as oil prices surge and market optimism returns

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP’s stock is on the rise, lifted by a rebound in oil prices and positive company developments. On October 23, BP shares in London traded around 431.8p, up about 2.5% from the previous day. In New York, BP’s American Depositary Shares closed at $34.32 on October 22, marking a roughly 3.5% gain. The stock is now near its highest levels in weeks, though still below its 52-week peak of around 471p.

The main catalyst behind BP’s rebound is the rise in oil prices. Brent crude has climbed above $64 per barrel, recovering from five-year lows seen earlier this month. The U.S. recently announced sanctions on Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft, aiming to curb funding for Moscow’s war effort. This geopolitical move immediately shook energy markets. Analysts noted that a potential deal between the U.S. and India to reduce Russian crude imports added further pressure on global supply. By late Wednesday, Brent rose about 5% to $64.35 per barrel, while U.S. WTI crude jumped roughly 2.4% to $59.9 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Further supporting the rally, U.S. petroleum demand remains robust. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a surprising drawdown in crude inventories, indicating fuel consumption is outpacing production. Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group, said, “Total oil demand is above 20 million barrels per day – very impressive for the shoulder season.” This strong consumption helped push oil prices to their highest in nearly three weeks.

Rising oil prices directly boost BP’s profit expectations. Higher crude prices improve margins on every barrel and benefit the company’s trading division. BP’s share price often moves in line with oil, and the current rally is helping energy stocks recover from early-month losses. Just two weeks ago, oil prices fell about 4% in a single day amid recession fears and eased supply risks after an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, causing BP shares to tumble roughly 3% in London.

Global equity markets are stabilizing after early-October volatility. Investor optimism about an upcoming U.S.-China trade meeting is also supporting sentiment. BP, part of the FTSE 100 index, is benefiting from broader market gains. While the stock has lagged the FTSE’s roughly 14% surge in 2025 due to earlier oil weakness, it is now catching up. BP’s U.S.-listed shares are up about 15% year-to-date, slightly outperforming the S&P 500, helped by oil gains and a weaker British pound boosting its ADR value.

News.Az