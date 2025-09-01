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Tag:
Pricing
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Microsoft’s new Xbox chief executive Asha Sharma has reportedly acknowledged that the Xbox Game Pass subscription has become too expensive, according to a leaked internal memo.14 Apr 2026-09:32
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Strong demand for the MacBook Neo has created a supply chain problem for Apple, with analysts reporting that stocks of the A18 Pro chips powering the laptop are running low.08 Apr 2026-14:03
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BYD is preparing a major price shake-up in Australia’s mid-size car market with the arrival of the all-new Seal 6 Sedan and Seal 6 Touring plug-in hybrid (PHEV) range, positioning itself directly against the popular Toyota Camry.07 Apr 2026-16:24
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The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is regaining momentum in the US electric vehicle market, with strong early year sales now matched by aggressive pricing incentives.06 Apr 2026-22:09
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Canada’s climate strategy led by Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing delays, as negotiations with Alberta over carbon pricing stall amid pushback from major oil producers.18 Mar 2026-14:15
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India-made Realme P4 Power has gone on sale today starting at 12 pm, with its standout feature being a massive 10,001mAh battery.05 Feb 2026-11:58
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The Indian rupee inched higher on Friday, supported by gains across Asian currencies and increased interbank dollar offers, as exporters stepped up hedging activity.21 Nov 2025-09:15
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Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has agreed on a Medicare pricing deal for semaglutide, the active ingredient in its blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, easing investor concerns over steep U.S. pricing cuts.05 Nov 2025-14:15
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