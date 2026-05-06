Sony agrees $7.85M deal over PlayStation Store pricing claims

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A US federal judge has given preliminary approval to a $7.85 million settlement resolving allegations that Sony Interactive Entertainment illegally restricted competition in the digital PlayStation games market, News.Az reports, citing Mashable.

Millions of affected players are expected to be able to collect compensation without taking any action.

The lawsuit, filed in 2021, claimed that Sony removed third-party retailers’ ability to sell game-specific download vouchers beginning April 1, 2019.

According to the complaint, this move effectively directed consumers toward the PlayStation Store and led to higher prices, in violation of federal antitrust law. Sony has denied all wrongdoing.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín approved the settlement on a preliminary basis on April 8. The judge had previously rejected two earlier versions of the deal — first due to concerns over service awards for plaintiffs no longer part of the class, and later over whether PlayStation Store credits should be treated as coupons under the law.

The settlement applies to U.S. consumers who purchased eligible PlayStation games via the PlayStation Store that had previously been sold through retail vouchers before April 1, 2019, and where prices increased by at least 50 cents over a specified period. More than 4.4 million people are included in the class.

For most eligible users, no action is required. Those with active PlayStation Network accounts will automatically receive credits that can be used in the PlayStation Store. However, users with deactivated accounts must contact the settlement administrator to request a paper check by the deadline of August 27, 2026.

Consumers who wish to opt out of the settlement and retain the right to file separate lawsuits must submit an exclusion request by July 2, 2026.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for October 15, 2026. No payments will be distributed until the settlement receives final approval and any appeals are resolved. Plaintiffs’ attorneys are requesting up to one-third of the settlement fund in legal fees.

News.Az