Realme P4 Power launched in India: Features, specs, and pricing

India-made Realme P4 Power has gone on sale today starting at 12 pm, with its standout feature being a massive 10,001mAh battery.

Despite the large battery capacity, the smartphone maintains the feel of a regular device, weighing 219 grams, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Along with the Realme P4 Power, the Realme Buds Clip are also available for purchase today. This marks the first sale for both products, during which buyers can avail themselves of the maximum introductory benefits. Below are the pricing and offer details.

The Realme P4 Power is priced at ₹25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, ₹27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version, and ₹30,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB model. Buyers can reduce the effective price by combining offers, including a ₹2,000 bank discount or a ₹2,000 exchange offer, along with six months of no-cost EMI.

In addition, as part of the first-sale benefits, customers receive a four-year battery warranty valued at ₹2,999, along with an extra ₹1,000 exchange bonus on Realme devices, further lowering the overall cost.

The Realme Buds Clip are priced at ₹5,999, but during the first sale, buyers can get a ₹500 discount, bringing the effective price down to ₹5,499.

Both the smartphone and the earbuds are available through Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.

The Realme P4 Power 5G has been launched in India with a 10,001mAh battery—still a rare feature in smartphones—and this remains its biggest highlight. Despite the battery size, the phone avoids a bulky feel. Weighing 219 grams, it feels comparable to standard smartphones, aided by Realme’s denser silicon-based battery technology.

In terms of design, the Trans Silver colour option offers a clean and premium look, while Trans Orange and Trans Blue cater to users who prefer bolder aesthetics. The phone’s design has been co-created with Pearl Academy.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In everyday use so far, performance has remained smooth and responsive.

It features a 4D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits, ensuring good visibility even under bright sunlight.

Battery performance is expected to be a major strength, with TUV five-star safety certification, support for up to 1,650 charge cycles, 80W fast charging, and 27W reverse charging.

On the camera front, the 50MP Sony primary sensor delivers sharp and natural-looking images in good lighting conditions, while the 8MP ultra-wide camera plays a more secondary role.

