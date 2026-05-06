Primary Elections

Voters across six US states including Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania headed to the polls on Tuesday in one of the largest coordinated primary election days of the 2026 election cycle, as parties begin selecting candidates for key congressional and state-level races ahead of November’s midterm elections. The contests are being closely watched as an early test of political momentum in both the Republican and Democratic parties, with several high-profile races expected to shape the balance of power in Congress.

19 May 2026-15:35