Big Tech chip rivalries challenge Nvidia’s tight grip on AI

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Nvidia is widely expected to deliver another blockbuster financial report on Wednesday, but an evolving AI landscape is raising critical questions about the longevity of its market dominance. After commanding a near-monopoly on the high-powered hardware used to train massive artificial intelligence systems, the chipmaking giant is facing a structural shift toward the "inference" market—where processors run live applications, field user queries, and execute real-time tasks.

While the inference market is significantly larger than the training sector, it is also fiercely contested. Traditional rivals Intel and AMD are aggressively rolling out processors optimized for these smaller, cost-sensitive workloads. Concurrently, hyper-scalers are designing their own silicon; Alphabet has committed tens of billions of dollars toward its custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), and Amazon is steadily gaining traction with its proprietary Trainium line. This diversifying ecosystem has caused Nvidia's stock to rise a modest 19% this year, lagging behind sharper rallies from competitors like AMD, Intel, Arm, and Alphabet, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

To fortify its defenses, Nvidia acquired the inference-focused startup Groq, leveraging its technology to introduce a new central processor and AI system. Investors are eagerly looking to these innovations as potential secondary growth engines, especially since they sit outside of Nvidia’s core projections to cross $1 trillion in sales from its premier Blackwell and Rubin computing platforms by the end of 2027.

Wall Street expectations remain incredibly high for the April quarter. Driven by a projected $700 billion wave of global Big Tech AI infrastructure spending, Nvidia is anticipated to report a 79% surge in year-over-year revenue to roughly $79.2 billion, with adjusted profits climbing more than 80% to $42.97 billion.

Despite CEO Jensen Huang's assurances that Nvidia has secured enough supply chain certainty to fulfill orders for several quarters, institutional analysts are tracking emerging bottlenecks. Data center construction delays are threatening to outpace GPU delivery, leaving some eager buyers with hardware they cannot yet deploy. Furthermore, profit margins—pegged at a massive 74.5% for the first quarter—could face downward pressure later this year due to rising packaging costs and the operational rollout of its next-generation Rubin architecture.

News.Az