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Proceedings
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The European Commission is set to open formal proceedings on Monday against Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI, under the bloc’s Digital Services Act, Germany’s Handelsblatt informed, citing three senior EU officials.26 Jan 2026-12:56
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Pakistan's military said on Monday it had arrested the former chief of the top spy agency, Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, and initiated court martial proceedings against him, News.az reports citing Reuters .12 Aug 2024-17:32
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The European Commission on Wednesday officially ended rule-of-law proceedings known as Article 7 that it launched against Poland seven years ago, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.30 May 2024-09:05
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