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Production Capacity
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Goldman Sachs has warned that global oil prices could surge well above $100 per barrel if disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz persist, highlighting the fragility of energy markets amid escalating geopolitical tensions.09 Apr 2026-23:13
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OPEC+ will create a new mechanism to evaluate the maximum oil production capacities of member countries, which will help determine base production levels for the 2027 OPEC+ agreement, according to a statement released after the latest ministerial meeting.28 May 2025-21:14
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