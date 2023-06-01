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Protection Commission
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South Korea will fine e-commerce giant Coupang (CPNG.N), opens new tab 625 billion won ($409.30 million) over a massive leak of customer information last year and illegal collection of personal information, in the country's largest data breach penalty on a company.11 Jun 2026-09:10
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TikTok is under fresh investigation by European regulators over the transfer of user data to China, raising renewed concerns about privacy and surveillance risks.10 Jul 2025-16:34
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Hungary plans to sue the European Commission for reimbursement of approximately €2 billion in costs incurred for protecting the EU's external border, according to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás.12 Sep 2024-15:41
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