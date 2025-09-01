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Pumas Unam
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Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final, leaving everything to be decided in the return match at Ciudad Universitaria on Sunday. Both sides struggled to break through defensively solid performances in a tightly contested encounter.22 May 2026-12:57
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After days of intense negotiations and speculation, Keylor Navas is set to become the new goalkeeper for Pumas UNAM. According to Telemundo Deportes, Newell’s Old Boys has finally accepted the Mexican club’s revised offer, securing the transfer of the three-time UEFA Champions League winner.21 Jul 2025-09:36
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