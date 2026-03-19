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Qeshm Island
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Iranian authorities said the country’s armed forces carried out an immediate response to what they described as US military aggression in the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s southern coastline.08 May 2026-08:59
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Iranian officials have said that air defence systems confronted suspected spy drones over Qeshm Island, explaining that loud sounds reported in the area were not caused by explosions or damage.06 May 2026-09:35
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday issued a new map outlining areas in the Strait of Hormuz that it says under its control.04 May 2026-19:07
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A Thai-flagged cargo vessel, Mayuree Naree, has reportedly run aground near Qeshm Island after previously coming under attack in the Strait of Hormuz.27 Mar 2026-10:14
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The United States Marine Corps is considering plans to seize key islands near the Strait of Hormuz to secure vital shipping routes and counter potential threats from Iran.19 Mar 2026-15:57
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