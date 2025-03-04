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Rail Corridor
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Türkiye has reopened a strategic 350-kilometer (217-mile) railway corridor along the Syrian border for freight traffic after completing an infrastructure overhaul following 13 years of deferred maintenance, with the aim of integrating the country’s southeast into a wider global trade network.13 Apr 2026-16:35
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Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the national railway company of Kazakhstan, has announced plans to support Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) by providing wagon assistance, strengthening rail cooperation between the two countries.04 Mar 2025-15:29
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