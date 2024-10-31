Moldovan opposition protests EU referendum results outside Constitutional Court

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opposition activists gathered outside Moldova's Constitutional Court on Thursday to protest the expected approval of the recent EU accession referendum results.

Participants in the protest include representatives from the opposition bloc "Pobeda" (Victory), the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova, and several presidential candidates, News.Az reports, citing TASS. Hundreds of protesters chanted slogans such as "We do not recognize the referendum," "Down with Maia Sandu," "Down with the dictatorship," and "We demand the resignation of [CEC Vice-Chairman] Pavel Postica." Police have cordoned off the building but are not interfering with the protesters’ actions.During the protest, Marina Tauber, deputy chair of the opposition bloc "Pobeda," submitted an appeal to the Constitutional Court to challenge the results of the EU accession referendum.The referendum was held concurrently with Moldova's presidential election. Observers note that the plebiscite is intended to bolster President Maia Sandu's chances of re-election amid an ongoing economic crisis and widespread opposition protests.

News.Az