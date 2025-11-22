Pashinyan says constitutional referendum to follow Armenia’s 2026 elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that a referendum on adopting a new constitution will be held after the parliamentary elections scheduled for 2026.

He made the remarks during a meeting with civil servants at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Pashinyan said political forces should present their positions on the issue before the elections, adding that the stance of the party winning the majority of votes should play a decisive role in drafting the new constitution.

