Armenia’s ruling party unveils plan for constitutional referendum

Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party has announced plans to initiate the adoption of a new Constitution following the parliamentary elections scheduled for June 2026.

The announcement was included in the party's official program, approved during its congress on Saturday, News.Az informs, citing Report news agency.

"At the next parliamentary elections in 2026, the Government of the Republic of Armenia will ask the people to extend its term of office for another five years, hoping to form a constitutional majority. Having received a vote of confidence from the people in the elections, the party will initiate the process of adopting a new Constitution of Armenia through a national referendum," the program states.

The program includes nine points based on the Real Armenia ideology and the peace established with Azerbaijan.

The program stipulates that the party will intensify efforts aimed at Armenia's accession to the EU and will pursue a balanced foreign policy.

In addition, the ruling party promises to strive to establish peace and good neighborliness with all neighboring countries and to make efforts to constantly institutionalize peace.

News.Az