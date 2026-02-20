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Rhineland Palatinate
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German authorities say several people, including a cash transport driver, have been taken hostage during an incident at a bank branch in western Germany.08 May 2026-14:00
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Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by Friedrich Merz, was on track to win a regional election in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, ahead of coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD), which faced a major defeat after more than three decades in power, according to early projections.23 Mar 2026-18:29
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday pledged to keep the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) out of power, warning that Germany is entering a new era shaped by intensified global competition and security challenges.20 Feb 2026-17:24
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