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Rift
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Kenya and Somalia are still in disagreement over a 92,389-square-kilometer maritime area that has been a point of interest for international energy companies for a long time.31 Mar 2026-19:58
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Germany, France, and Spain are set to hold talks this week to end a deadlock over Europe’s next-generation fighter jet program, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), valued at up to €100 billion. The project is considered vital for European defense as the war in Ukraine continues.11 Dec 2025-16:30
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Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Land Reform has issued a public alert after Rift Valley fever was confirmed in neighboring South Africa.27 Nov 2025-17:08
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The interior minister has confirmed that rescue operations are currently underway in Elgeyo Marakwet.02 Nov 2025-10:35
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Noel Tata and senior trustees block Mehli Mistry’s re-appointment at Tata Trusts, deepening governance tensions in the philanthropic entities controlling Tata Sons, with a legal challenge expected.28 Oct 2025-11:59
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Senegal’s Health Minister Ibrahima Sy announced Sunday that an outbreak of Rift Valley fever (RVF) in the northern Saint-Louis region has resulted in seven deaths.29 Sep 2025-09:09
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Tesla shares dropped over 15 percent on Thursday amid escalating tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and CEO Elon Musk over the President's tax bill.05 Jun 2025-23:55
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Moscow is prepared to engage in dialogue with Tbilisi, even at the parliamentary level, despite the current lack of diplomatic relations, Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports.01 Aug 2024-17:10
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