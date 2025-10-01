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Rio Paris Crash
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A Paris appeals court has found Airbus and Air France guilty of corporate manslaughter for the 2009 Rio-Paris flight disaster. The ruling orders both corporate giants to pay the maximum statutory fine of €225,000 ($242,000) each.21 May 2026-15:52
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An appeals trial against Air France and Airbus opens Monday concerning the 2009 Rio-Paris flight disaster that claimed 228 lives, marking the deadliest accident in the French airline’s history, News.Az reports, citing AFP.29 Sep 2025-10:28
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