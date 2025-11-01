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Road Accidents
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At least 13 people were killed and more than 30 others injured in separate road accidents across Kenya, police said Monday.08 Jun 2026-14:52
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According to the operational data of the State Traffic Inspectorate, 194 traffic accidents occurred on Russian roads over the past day, in which 13 people were killed and 221 injured, 16 of the dead were drivers and passengers.09 Apr 2026-17:13
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At least three people were killed and 15 others injured in a series of road accidents across northern and southern Afghanistan, local police officials said on Friday.27 Dec 2025-11:30
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