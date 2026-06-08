Kenya road accidents killed 13, injured 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 13 people were killed and more than 30 others injured in separate road accidents across Kenya, police said Monday.

The first crash occurred on Sunday night at Salama town along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, where a truck collided head-on with a minibus, killing eight people, including the minibus driver, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Kenya police fire tear gas, arrest ex chief justice at national park protest

Gas explosion kills six in Uzbekistan

Nairobi City Marathon held in Kenya - PHOTOS

At least 27 injured as truck transporting workers overturns in Cambodia

Police reported that 28 additional passengers suffered serious injuries requiring urgent hospitalization.

In a separate accident on Njoro-Nakuru road in western Kenya, a collision between a trailer and saloon car claimed five lives. Four victims died at the scene, while another later succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The crashes capped a weekend in which more than 20 people were killed in road accidents nationwide. According to the National Transport and Safety Authority, road accidents claim about 4,000 lives annually in Kenya despite ongoing safety campaigns.

Police attributed most fatal traffic accidents to reckless driving, risky overtaking, and a failure to wear helmets.

News.Az