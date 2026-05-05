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Rodent Virus
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The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has arrived in Spain to supervise the evacuation of more than 140 passengers and crew from a cruise ship affected by a deadly hantavirus outbreak.09 May 2026-16:10
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The phrase “deadly rodent virus” is a media shorthand most often used to describe viruses carried by rodents that can infect humans, with hantaviruses being the most likely culprit in maritime incidents.05 May 2026-21:36
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Health authorities scrambled on Tuesday to secure a port for a cruise ship off the West African coast, where passengers were isolating following a hantavirus outbreak that has killed three people.05 May 2026-19:50
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