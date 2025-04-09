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Roof
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In Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia, the roof of a workshop at the Gagarin Aviation Plant (KnAAP), which produces Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets, has collapsed.14 Apr 2026-23:50
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A tragic accident struck a school in India’s western state of Rajasthan on Friday when the roof of an old school building collapsed, killing at least four children and injuring 17 others, local media reported.25 Jul 2025-10:50
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Merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who had been performing at the doomed nightclub in the Dominican Republic when its roof collapsed, was among the 98 people declared dead.09 Apr 2025-14:16
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At least three people are dead and around 74 injured after the roof of a food court at a busy shopping center collapsed in northern Peru, authorities have said.22 Feb 2025-12:41
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