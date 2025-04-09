Singer Rubby Pérez among 98 killed in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who had been performing at the doomed nightclub in the Dominican Republic when its roof collapsed, was among the 98 people declared dead.

He was 69 years old.

Pérez’s manager, Enrique Paulino, confirmed news of the musician’s death. He told local media at the scene that the group’s saxophonist was also crushed to death at the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following the news of his death, Pérez’s profile picture on Instagram was changed to black. However, no additional details about his death have been released as crews search for potential survivors in the rubble.

He was immediately transferred to the Plaza de Salud hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We hope to God that he recovers soon … He’s injured, but he’s hospitalized; they found him singing. He started singing so they could hear him. He’s always told me, ‘If something ever happens to me, cover me so no one takes pictures,'” his daughter Zulinka Pérez told Spanish news outlet Noticias Telemicro before his death was confirmed.

The singer’s brother, former Major League infielder Neifi Pérez, was not present at the club during the tragedy.

The beloved merengue singer released a total of 13 albums after kickstarting a solo career in 1987.

Some of the albums went on to become certified Gold in countries including Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, El Colombiano reports.

Pérez was best known for hits like “Volveré,” “Buscando tus Besos” and “Dame Veneno.”

On Wednesday morning, Dominican Republic National Police confirmed on Instagram that the death toll had risen to 98 and a total of 155 people had been transported to nearby hospitals.

News.Az