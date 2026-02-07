India seeks to boost chip industry competitiveness

+ ↺ − 16 px

India plans to achieve the capability to design and manufacture chips required for nearly 70 to 75 percent of domestic applications by 2029, an article published by the federal government's publicity wing, the Press Information Bureau, said on Saturday.

According to the article, the Indian semiconductor market's size was about 38 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, 45 to 50 billion U.S. dollars in 2024-2025, and was expected to reach 100 to 110 billion U.S. dollars by 2030, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The article also revealed that the next phase under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 will focus on advanced manufacturing, with a clearly defined roadmap to achieve 3-nanometre and 2-nanometre technology nodes.

By December 2025, as many as 10 projects with a total investment of 1.6 trillion Indian Rupees had been approved across six Indian states.

News.Az