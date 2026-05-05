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Saha Expo 2026
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Türkiye’s defense industry has recorded a major commercial milestone at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition, with companies signing nearly $8 billion in export agreements during the first three days of the event.08 May 2026-15:41
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Türkiye’s drone leader Baykar has secured several international agreements at the SAHA 2026 defence and aerospace expo, including a significant deal with Italian company Gruppo Esea to set up a fully robotic production line for its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).07 May 2026-19:36
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Ukraine’s defense industry presented the FP-5 Flamingo strike system at the SAHA Expo 2026 defense exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, as manufacturer Fire Point continues efforts to promote its products on the international market.07 May 2026-08:15
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The SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition has officially opened at the Istanbul Expo Center, bringing together major global and Turkish defence industry players in Istanbul.05 May 2026-11:47
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