Baykar’s 1,000km loitering munition debuts at SAHA 2026

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The SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition has officially opened at the Istanbul Expo Center, bringing together major global and Turkish defence industry players in Istanbul.

Organised by SAHA Istanbul, the event is one of the largest defence, aerospace, and space industry exhibitions in the region, featuring 1,700 companies from 120 countries, including 263 international firms, and more than 30,000 industry professionals, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Turkish defence giants such as Baykar, Aselsan, and Roketsan are showcasing new technologies and advanced systems. The fair runs until May 9.

This year’s edition spans a massive exhibition area of 400,000 square metres, including both indoor and outdoor displays. Organisers expect the event to generate at least $8 billion in export agreements, up from $6.2 billion recorded in 2024.

Several new defence systems are being unveiled for the first time. Baykar is presenting advanced unmanned systems, including long-range loitering munitions with AI-supported autonomous capabilities. Aselsan is introducing new and upgraded electronic warfare and defence technologies, while Roketsan is showcasing its latest missile systems.

A jointly developed directed-energy weapon system by Roketsan and FNSS is also among the highlighted innovations, reflecting growing investment in high-tech military capabilities.

The event hosts over 200 trade procurement delegations and more than 140 official delegations from across Europe, North America, and other regions, underscoring Türkiye’s expanding role in the global defence industry.

SAHA 2026 will also open to public visitors on its final day, May 9.

News.Az