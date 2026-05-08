SAHA 2026: Türkiye defense industry hits $8 billion export record

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Türkiye’s defense industry has recorded a major commercial milestone at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition, with companies signing nearly $8 billion in export agreements during the first three days of the event.

The announcement was made by Haluk Bayraktar, who described the result as a historic achievement for the country’s defense and aerospace sector, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to Bayraktar, Turkish firms participating in the exhibition secured export contracts worth close to $8 billion, highlighting growing international demand for Türkiye’s military technologies and defense systems.

Held from May 5 to 9 at the Istanbul Expo Center, SAHA 2026 brings together companies from the defense, aviation, and space industries to showcase advanced military technologies, unmanned systems, aerospace innovations, and next-generation security products.

The exhibition is organized by SAHA Istanbul, one of Europe’s largest defense and aviation industry clusters. Turkish companies at the event are presenting a range of domestically developed products, reflecting Ankara’s continued push to expand defense exports and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

The strong export figures underline Türkiye’s expanding footprint in global defense markets, particularly in areas such as drones, aerospace systems, electronic warfare technologies, and armored platforms.

The announcement also comes as Türkiye continues investing heavily in its domestic defense ecosystem, aiming to position itself as a leading international supplier in the rapidly evolving global arms and aerospace industry.

News.Az