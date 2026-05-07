Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo showcased at defense expo in Türkiye

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Ukraine’s defense industry presented the FP-5 Flamingo strike system at the SAHA Expo 2026 defense exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, as manufacturer Fire Point continues efforts to promote its products on the international market.

The exhibition featured a mock-up of the FP-5 alongside a trailer-based launcher, with the system being presented as a long-range strike weapon designed with an emphasis on simplicity and cost-effectiveness, News.Az reports, citing Defense Express.

According to reports from the exhibition, Fire Point describes the FP-5 not only as a cruise missile, but also as a heavy ground-launched unmanned system. The classification has drawn attention, as Ukrainian companies have previously explained that labeling certain missile systems as drones provides legal and regulatory advantages under Ukrainian legislation.

The designation has also raised questions in the context of international exports, where missile systems are often subject to restrictions linked to range and arms control agreements. At the same time, observers note that global export practices for long-range strike systems have become less restrictive in recent years.

Analysts suggest that describing the FP-5 as an unmanned system could make procurement easier for foreign buyers. Others believe the terminology may simply reflect how the system is currently used in Ukraine rather than a formal export classification.

The presentation at one of NATO countries’ largest defense exhibitions highlights Fire Point’s intention to expand internationally and attract investors, partners, and potential export customers, despite existing limitations under Ukrainian law.

The FP-5 Flamingo had previously been shown abroad before its official unveiling and was also reportedly used in a combined missile and drone strike against the VNIIR-Progress facility in Cheboksary.

The exhibition in Istanbul also featured Türkiye’s new Yıldırımhan ballistic missile, which was reportedly presented with a range of up to 6,000 kilometers, signaling Türkiye’s growing ambitions in strategic weapons development.

News.Az