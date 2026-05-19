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Sarah Hawkins Warren
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Georgia voters head to the polls today for highly anticipated primary elections that will set the stage for a potential overhaul of the state's government. As one of the nation's premier battleground states, Georgia's primaries serve as an crucial early barometer of voter enthusiasm ahead of the general election, with nominees being selected for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and crucial legislative seats.19 May 2026-15:11
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