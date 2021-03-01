News.az
Sarkozy
Tag:
Sarkozy
Sarkozy shares prison diaries from 20 days in jail
11 Dec 2025-00:39
France's highest court confirms Sarkozy's second conviction
26 Nov 2025-18:58
France’s ex-President Sarkozy begins five-year prison sentence at La Sante
21 Oct 2025-11:12
Former French president Sarkozy loses corruption appeal, must wear electronic tag
17 May 2023-00:11
Ex-French president Sarkozy sentenced to one year for illegal campaign financing
30 Sep 2021-15:11
Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed jail sentence
01 Mar 2021-17:42
Former French president Sarkozy faces verdict in corruption trial
01 Mar 2021-12:34
