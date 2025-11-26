France's highest court confirms Sarkozy's second conviction
France's highest court upheld a ruling against former president Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday for illegal financing of his 2012 re-election campaign, marking his second final conviction.
The Court of Cassation upheld the ruling of an appeals court last year and said Sarkozy, a one-term president from 2007 to 2012, was therefore "definitively convicted", News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The appeals court had ordered him to serve a six-month term with an electronic bracelet, plus another six months suspended.
Prosecutors said he spent almost $50 million on his 2012 campaign, nearly double the permitted amount of $26 million.
Unlike his co-defendants, he was not implicated in the double-billing system allegedly used to cover costs but was held accountable as the beneficiary of illegal campaign financing.
Sarkozy has denied "any criminal responsibility", denouncing the allegations as "lies".
The former president has faced a series of legal challenges since leaving office.
In December last year, he exhausted his last legal recourse in another case over trying to extract favours from a judge and served time with an electronic bracelet.
In yet another case, he is awaiting an appeal over allegedly seeking Libyan funding for his successful 2007 campaign, after spending 20 days in jail following the first ruling of a lower court.