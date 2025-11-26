France's highest court confirms Sarkozy's second conviction

The Court of Cassation upheld the ruling of an appeals court last year and said Sarkozy, a one-term president from 2007 to 2012, was therefore "definitively convicted", News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The appeals court had ordered him to serve a six-month term with an electronic bracelet, plus another six months suspended.

Prosecutors said he spent almost $50 million on his 2012 campaign, nearly double the permitted amount of $26 million.

Unlike his co-defendants, he was not implicated in the double-billing system allegedly used to cover costs but was held accountable as the beneficiary of illegal campaign financing.