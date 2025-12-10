Sarkozy shares prison diaries from 20 days in jail

There is plenty more like this: how he was kept awake on his first night by a neighbour in the isolation wing singing a song from The Lion King and rattling his spoon along the bars of his cell.

How he was "touched by the kindness, delicacy and respect of the prison staff… each one of who addressed me by the title Président".

And how he was able to cover the walls of his cell with postcards from all the people writing to express their support.

"Touching and sincere, it bore witness to a deep personal bond even though I'd left office so long ago," he writes.

The details fascinate. Perhaps more consequential are the ruminations on fate, justice and politics.

Sarkozy was sent to jail after a court found him guilty of criminal association for allowing subordinates to try to raise election money 20 years ago from Libya's Colonel Gaddafi.

At the end of the trial in October, the judge – who could have allowed Sarkozy to remain at liberty pending his appeal – ruled instead that he should go to jail. Three weeks after his incarceration, he was allowed out following a plea from his lawyers.

The former president strongly denies the charges against him, and claims to be the victim of a politically-motivated cabal within the French justice system.

This is all rehearsed again in the book. Indeed at one point Sarkozy compares himself with France's most famous victim of justice, Alfred Dreyfus – the Jewish officer who was sent to Devil's Island on a trumped-up espionage charge.

"For any impartial observer who knows their history, the similarities are striking," he writes.

"The Dreyfus affair originated from fake documents. So did mine… Dreyfus was degraded in front of the troops, when they stripped him of his decorations. I was dismissed from the Legion of Honour, in front of the whole nation.

"And Dreyfus was imprisoned in the Santé – a place which I now know well," he writes.