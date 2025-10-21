France’s ex-President Sarkozy begins five-year prison sentence at La Sante

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has begun serving a five-year prison term after being convicted of criminal conspiracy for attempting to secure campaign funds from Libya during Muammar Gaddafi’s rule.

Sarkozy is held at La Sante prison in central Paris, one of France’s most secure facilities, in the isolation ward, meaning he will be alone in his cell, yard, and activity areas, according to prison director Sebastien Cauwel. His former aide, Claude Gueant, convicted in the same case, will serve time in the prison’s “VIP quarters” for prominent figures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

La Santé, which has housed figures such as Carlos the Jackal and Manuel Noriega, recently underwent renovations. Cells now feature showers and landline phones, while inmates can watch TV for a monthly fee and prepare their own meals. Sarkozy reportedly will have meals delivered to his cell.

Despite the conditions, isolation remains strict: cells measure about 9 square meters, with limited contact with other detainees. The prison’s central Paris location allows family and friends easier visitation. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, a former Sarkozy protege, said he plans to visit the former president behind bars.

Sarkozy, who has maintained his innocence, said he is not afraid of prison and intends to write a book during his sentence.

News.Az