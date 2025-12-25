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Semiconductors
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The escalating technology conflict between United States and China is rapidly transforming the future of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, global supply chains, and the broader digital economy as the world’s two largest powers compete for technological dominance in the twenty first century.
15 May 2026-13:40
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Semiconductors are materials used to control the flow of electricity inside electronic devices. They are the foundation of modern computing and digital technology.13 May 2026-06:52
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Samsung Electronics said it regretted the collapse of wage negotiations with its South Korean labor union, warning that the dispute could increase anxiety among employees, shareholders, and the broader public.13 May 2026-06:50
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Strategic withdrawals are rarely irreversible, and Samsung Electronics is unlikely to treat its current repositioning in China as a definitive exit.27 Apr 2026-21:17
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China has strongly opposed the United States’ decision to impose additional tariffs on Chinese semiconductor products following a Section 301 investigation, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.25 Dec 2025-14:49
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