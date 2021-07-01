News.az
Sipri
Tag:
Sipri
Results of the 12-Day war: What’s next?
26 Jul 2025-21:30
Global military spending hits record $2.7 trillion amid rising tensions
28 Apr 2025-15:07
Global arms sales surge amid global tensions: SIPRI
02 Dec 2024-15:22
Nuclear powers continue to modernize their arsenals, report shows
17 Jun 2024-10:39
Global military spending in 2023 rose most in 14 years, SIPRI data shows
22 Apr 2024-02:42
World arms sales hit $531 billion in 2020
06 Dec 2021-07:22
Latest News
Iran’s FM and Trump envoy discuss protests, sources say
Pakistan and Indonesia sign MoU to boost economic ties
UK to enforce law targeting Grok AI deepfakes this week
Spain makes largest-ever maritime cocaine bust, seizing 10 tonnes
Venezuelan leader Machado to visit White House Thursday
Real Madrid sack manager Xabi Alonso
Somalia cancels UAE security deals over sovereignty concerns
Apple stock rises as iPhone 17 boosts 2025 shipment projections
Irakli Garibashvili sentenced to five years in prison
Kazakhstan boosts business presence in Uzbekistan
