Azerbaijani army’s snipers improve practical fire skills

Under the training plan for 2024, Sniper Training Course was held in the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Conforming to the training program, the servicemen learnt the tactical and technical features of sniper rifles and improved practical fire training skills.During the course, snipers accomplished the tasks on selecting a firing position, camouflage and detecting targets located at different distances and their destruction by precise fire.

News.Az