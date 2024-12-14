Azerbaijan and Türkiye strengthen military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Kanan Seyidov, who is on a visit to the Republic of Türkiye at the invitation of the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, visited several military facilities, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry .

During the visit, Major General K.Seyidov visited the Turkish Land Forces' Aviation Command and one of the military units. The delegation was briefed on the tactical-technical characteristics of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), their use in traditional battles, the organization of combat flight and aerial bombs designed for UAVs. The flights of UAVs performing a combat mission in real time were observed from the control point.Then the delegation arrived at the Turkish Special Forces Command. A briefing was presented on the Special Forces' development path, the assigned tasks and the training process of cadets. Outdoor and indoor simulators designed for the professional training of special forces and the improvement of their combat skills were reviewed. The practical implementation of conditional tasks on anti-terror operations using modern technologies and new combat tactics was observed.Commander of the Combined Arms Army visited the Mountain Commando School and Training Center Command in Isparta city. Here, the delegation was briefed on the command's activities, the education system and process. Various types of weapons and communications equipment available in the armament of the commandos were demonstrated, as well as cadets' commando training process, and various simulators and classrooms were reviewed. Major General K.Seyidov met with servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army studying there and inquired about their training level.

News.Az